Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 572 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.79. 38,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,846. The company has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.45 and a 200 day moving average of $509.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

