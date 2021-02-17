Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $176.11. 10,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.