SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.