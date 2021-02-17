SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

