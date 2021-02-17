SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 480 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $224.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

