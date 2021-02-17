SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. SolarEdge Technologies updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.30. 83,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,535. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.33.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.