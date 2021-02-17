Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 14th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,319.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,244,160. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sonos by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

