Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $82.71 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,247,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446,211 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $82,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 630,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

