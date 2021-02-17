Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Makes New $71.10 Million Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 221,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,104,000. Anthem makes up about 2.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.09% of Anthem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Anthem by 43,548.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,862 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $6,583,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $290.98. 18,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.94. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

