South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 621,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.