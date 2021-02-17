Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

