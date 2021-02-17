SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $111.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

