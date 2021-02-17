Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 829,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 1,198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,764.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SQNXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.45.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

