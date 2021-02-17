StableXSwap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,594.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. StableXSwap has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $105,594.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,272.13 or 1.00080248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00046508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00106239 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012821 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap.

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

