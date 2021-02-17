State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stake Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of State Auto Financial worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey purchased 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 7,853 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

STFC stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.19.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

