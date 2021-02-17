State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Dolby Laboratories worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,732,000 after buying an additional 126,781 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 601,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

