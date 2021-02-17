State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,204 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 88,945 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

