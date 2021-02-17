State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,425 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Aramark worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,623,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ARMK opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

