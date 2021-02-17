State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.43% of NanoString Technologies worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

