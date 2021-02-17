State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Owens Corning by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

