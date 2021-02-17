State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.59% of Trinseo worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,740 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSE opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

