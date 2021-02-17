State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Itron were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.