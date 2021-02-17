State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,844 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

PEAK opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.09%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.