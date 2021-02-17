State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 49,794 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,794 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 103,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

