Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases $51,334.40 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $51,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 88.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

