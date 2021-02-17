Stifel Nicolaus Increases The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Price Target to $0.55

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.55 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SPRWF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The Supreme Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About The Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

