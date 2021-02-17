STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.20 ($42.59).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

STM opened at €35.15 ($41.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.11. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

