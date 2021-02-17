Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vonage Call Options (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 12,945 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 1,638 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vonage by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 137,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

