Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,431 call options on the company. This is an increase of 48,520% compared to the typical volume of 5 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Protective Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protective Insurance during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Protective Insurance by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Protective Insurance by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protective Insurance stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $23.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.69 million, a P/E ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 0.56.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

