Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $83,134.35 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYBT opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 97,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.