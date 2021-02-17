Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 228,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,321. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $992.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

