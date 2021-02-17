Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Several research firms recently commented on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

