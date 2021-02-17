Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $126.72 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,447 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $126,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

