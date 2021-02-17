Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 219,581 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of American Electric Power worth $147,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

AEP stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

