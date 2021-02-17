Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 221,077 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,172,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 221,077 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $144,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

