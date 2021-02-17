Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 907,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $119,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after buying an additional 272,393 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $23,145,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 246.04 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.