Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Cummins worth $131,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 833.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $244.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.69 and a 200 day moving average of $222.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

