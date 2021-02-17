Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

