Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Short Interest Update

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 14th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $3,597,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $17,858,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

