Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOVA opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 12,700 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $461,010.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,583,807 shares of company stock valued at $296,840,916.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

