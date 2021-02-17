Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 414,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 14th total of 615,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SUP stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 787.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

