Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £366.59 million and a P/E ratio of 20.47. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

