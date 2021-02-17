Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.54. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 2,385,106 shares.

SGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$176.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

