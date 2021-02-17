Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $94,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $325.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

