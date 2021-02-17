Swiss National Bank Has $104.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $104,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after buying an additional 453,110 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 427,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,247,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of SLF opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

