Swiss National Bank Has $106.88 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of V.F. worth $106,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in V.F. by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 739.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

VFC opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

