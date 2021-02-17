Swiss National Bank Has $88.52 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Equifax worth $88,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

NYSE:EFX opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

