Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $116,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,683,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.