Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 1,769 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $135.84.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

