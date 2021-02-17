Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SYNE stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

